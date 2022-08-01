Rebound Covid cases remain rare but require patients to go back into quarantine

President Joe Biden is continuing to isolate at the White House after testing positive for a rebound case of Covid-19 Saturday morning.
White House physician Kevin O'Connor wrote Sunday in a letter released by the White House that the president "continues to feel well," but, "unsurprisingly, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing remained positive."
Biden was treated with the antiviral Paxlovid. Huntsville Hospital infectious disease specialist Dr. Ali Hassoun said despite some people linking rebound cases to the antiviral, there is no data to support that assumption.
“Some people talk about how it relates to Paxlovid, the antiviral therapy. But really, if you look at data, even those on placebo have equal number of rebound when compared to Paxlovid," Hassoun said Monday.
Rebound cases remain fairly rare but require a patient to go back into quarantine until they receive another negative test.
Huntsville Hospital physicians are tracking some rebound cases locally, especially those associated with the omicron subvariants, including BA.5. The rebound cases are the same virus, not a new reinfection that can happen weeks later.
The question doctors are grappling with now is if they will keep asking people to continue testing after they get the negative test. Hassoun said more patients who were treated with Paxlovid are coming back with positive rebound cases because they are taking more tests.
“As the future of the Covid evolves over time, are we really going to keep doing these things or not this is a question that is hard to answer now. I think if we stay like this — meaning mild symptoms and no major hospital admissions — then we might be thinking early next year we don’t need to be doing these testing and retesting," Hassoun said.