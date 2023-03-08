'Really heartbreaking': Alabama's Brandon Miller makes first public comments on link to murder probe

FILE - Alabama forward Brandon Miller brings the ball up during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Auburn on Feb. 11, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. Police say Miller brought a teammate the gun that was used in a fatal shooting near campus. Tuscaloosa Police investigator Brandon Culpepper testified during a preliminary hearing Tuesday, Feb. 21, that Miller brought Darius Miles’ gun to him on the night of the shooting after Miles texted him and asked him to do so. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)
Alabama freshman forward Brandon Miller declined to discuss specifics about the fatal shooting of Jamea Jonae Harris in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, last month, but he called the entire situation "really heartbreaking" in a story on ESPN.com
Miller spoke to the media Wednesday for the first time since Tuscaloosa police investigator Branden Culpepper testified on Feb. 21 that Miller had received a text message from his ex-teammate, Darius Miles, to bring Miles' gun to the scene where Harris was killed.
"I never lose sight of the fact that a family has lost one of their loved ones that night," Miller said. "This whole situation is just really heartbreaking. Respectfully, that's all I'm going to be able to say on that."