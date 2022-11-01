Reading and learning with Ridgecrest Elementary first graders

WAAY 31 Reporter Matt Paszkiewicz and Meteorologist Grace Anello spent Monday afternoon at Ridgecrest Elementary School, talking to first graders all about TV news reporting and weather forecasting.
With some help from our friend The Cat In The Hat, these students learned about condensation to form clouds and why we experience rain. They learned about fog and smog, and they talked all about severe weather — including hurricanes!
The students showed such understanding of how thunderstorms and tornadoes form, and even agreed that with their newfound understanding, severe weather is much less scary. The classes also learned about how to stay safe when severe weather strikes.
Each student had the opportunity to ask Matt and Grace questions about their jobs, TV careers in general and going to college or vocational school. They each went home with WAAY 31 kid-packs filled with sunglasses, coloring pages and StormTracker Safety Guides.
Thank you for having us, Ridgecrest!