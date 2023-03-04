Read Across America Week: Day 4 at Harvest Elementary School

Read Across America Week, day 4 was a wonderful success!
WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello spent Thursday morning with the kindergarten and 4th graders at Harvest Elementary School!
With the help of the Cat in the Hat, they talked all about climates and their ecosystems including desert, rain forest, cities, countries, and even the arctic! They learned about lightning, thunderstorms, hurricanes, tornadoes, and the water cycle, too!
Each class also worked with Meteorologist Grace to develop a storm safety plan that they can have in p[lace at their homes if severe weather strikes.
The students asked wonderful questions about how snow forms, what exactly dust whirls are, what the difference is between storm surge and tsunamis, and how hail grows. Of course, each kiddo left for home with a famous red WAAY 31 StormTracker backpack filled with prizes and a StormTracker Safety Guide.
Thank you for a wonderful morning, Harvest Elementary Huskies!