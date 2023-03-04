 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Madison and
Jackson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 16.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 AM CST Saturday was 17.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 5.1 feet Thursday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.4 feet on 02/12/1965.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Read Across America Week: Day 4 at Harvest Elementary School

  • Updated
  • 0
Harvest Elementary School

Read Across America Week, day 4 was a wonderful success!

WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello spent Thursday morning with the kindergarten and 4th graders at Harvest Elementary School!

With the help of the Cat in the Hat, they talked all about climates and their ecosystems including desert, rain forest, cities, countries, and even the arctic! They learned about lightning, thunderstorms, hurricanes, tornadoes, and the water cycle, too!

Each class also worked with Meteorologist Grace to develop a storm safety plan that they can have in p[lace at their homes if severe weather strikes.

The students asked wonderful questions about how snow forms, what exactly dust whirls are, what the difference is between storm surge and tsunamis, and how hail grows. Of course, each kiddo left for home with a famous red WAAY 31 StormTracker backpack filled with prizes and a StormTracker Safety Guide.

Thank you for a wonderful morning, Harvest Elementary Huskies!

Harvest Elementary School

