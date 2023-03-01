Read Across America Week, Day 3: WAAY 31 visits Walnut Grove Elementary School

WAAY 31 is celebrating National Read Across America Week! On Wednesday, WAAY 31 StormTracker Meteorologist Grace Anello spent her afternoon at Walnut Grove Elementary with students from pre-K to sixth grade.
The younger students identified types of weather and types of precipitation. They were even able to identify which types of weather are severe, including thunderstorms, hurricanes, tornadoes and blizzards!
They also worked with Meteorologist Grace to develop a storm safety plan by understanding how storms form and the safest places in their home and community during a tornado.
Older students learned all about what it means to be a meteorologist! They looked at the life cycle of a tornado and used several weather models and tools to identify a real tornado based on archived data from a previous Oklahoma storm.
The students also learned about StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet, and all the cameras, remote broadcast capabilities and weather tools it has.
Each student got to take a picture with StormTracker 31 and take home some special prizes! Thank you for a great afternoon, Walnut Grove!