 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST THIS EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas. In Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...From 6 PM CST this evening through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers and thunderstorms are expected to produce heavy
rainfall beginning this evening and lasting at times through
Thursday.  There may be a break in the widespread
thunderstorm activity on Thursday afternoon and night.  Then
one last line of thunderstorms will arrive Friday morning.
Rain totals of 1.5 to 3 inches are expected, with locally
higher amounts up to 4 inches possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Read Across America Week, Day 3: WAAY 31 visits Walnut Grove Elementary School

  • Updated
  • 0
Walnut Grove Elementary School

WAAY 31 is celebrating National Read Across America Week! On Wednesday, WAAY 31 StormTracker Meteorologist Grace Anello spent her afternoon at Walnut Grove Elementary with students from pre-K to sixth grade.

The younger students identified types of weather and types of precipitation. They were even able to identify which types of weather are severe, including thunderstorms, hurricanes, tornadoes and blizzards!

They also worked with Meteorologist Grace to develop a storm safety plan by understanding how storms form and the safest places in their home and community during a tornado. 

Walnut Grove Elementary School

Older students learned all about what it means to be a meteorologist! They looked at the life cycle of a tornado and used several weather models and tools to identify a real tornado based on archived data from a previous Oklahoma storm. 

The students also learned about StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet, and all the cameras, remote broadcast capabilities and weather tools it has. 

Each student got to take a picture with StormTracker 31 and take home some special prizes! Thank you for a great afternoon, Walnut Grove!

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you