Reactions come in as the Tennessee State House expels two representatives

The Tennessee State House is in upheaval after a protest for expanding gun legislation led to two representatives being expelled.
Representative Justin Jones D-Nashville, and Representative Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, were both ousted.
Political science expert Dr. Waymon Burke said their protest on the house floor is basically political j-walking.
"Two African American legislators were expelled for what politically is more like political j-walking," Burke said. "They took a relatively minor offense of breaking the rules in the well of the legislative body and given them the political death penalty of expulsion."
The third representative up for expulsion, Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, only managed to be saved by one vote, and she says that could be because of race. Jones, with a vote of 72 to 25, and Pearson, with a vote of 69 to 26, were expelled. And former Alabama State House candidate for District 25, Mallory Hagan, said the effect this has on voters is highly concerning.
"Taking away the voice of people who have elected these representatives is the most alarming part of all of this," Hagan said. "We are a representative democracy, and it is the people who sit in that state house that are supposed to speak on behalf of citizens - everyday citizens."
Burke gave a quote of advice to the state house from 1964 Republican Presidential nominee Barry Goldwater in response to this use of power.
"He said when you gain power, you can't run raw over the opposition," Burke said. "That is, you've got to treat the opposition with dignity and respect because, like it or not, they will be in power again one day."
The Tennessee State House will now have to have a special election to fill these vacant seats. Jones and Pearson can be voted back into office during the special election.