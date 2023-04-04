Reactions come in after Trump surrenders himself for his arraignment

All eyes are on the legal drama as the former president faces criminal charges.
Never before has the country seen a Secret Service motorcade take a former president to be booked and processed in a courthouse like any other criminal suspect. Dr. Waymon Burke, a political science instructor at Calhoun Community College, said times like these may divide us, but in the end, the jury will have the final say.
"I would say let's keep an open mind and listen to the charges and if we believe they are serious and credible," Burke said. "Of course, ultimately, a jury of his peers, in this case, will determine that."
Burke said that regardless of this indictment, Trump's 2024 presidential campaign will likely continue even if he is convicted, given that nowhere in the Constitution do criminal charges disqualify a person from running for office.
Many people that spoke with WAAY 31 had strong opinions.
Some did not want to speak on camera, but they told WAAY 31 this entire hearing is a waste of tax dollars and there are bigger fish to fry in the world than Trump and his finances. But most agreed that no one should be above the law, regardless of what office they've held in the past.
"I don't think he should be above the law; there's certain laws during their presidency that they're immune from prosecution on, but this happened before he was president, so I don't think he's any different from you or I," Mike Dampf said.
Another man said he had three words for the entire situation - lock him up.
"Lock him up - it's about time," Lonnie Alexander said. "It's been years and years and years. This man has gotten away with many types of criminal activity, and it's time he's been caught."
This case is just one of the multiple legal battles Trump is in the middle of. There is an election interference case out of Georgia, and the January 6th committee is still investigating his role in the attack on the capitol. Trump is expected to make remarks tonight after he returns to Mar -a-Lago.