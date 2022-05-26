 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern
Madison, southeastern Limestone, northwestern Cullman, western Morgan
and southeastern Lawrence Counties through 1245 PM CDT...

At 1156 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles west of Hartselle, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Decatur, Hartselle, Priceville, Trinity, Falkville, Somerville,
Mooresville, Speake, Neel and Massey.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Ray Liotta dead at 67

  • Updated
  • 0
Ray Liotta

Ray Liotta

Ray Liotta, the actor best known for playing mobster Henry Hill in “Goodfellas” and baseball player Shoeless Joe Jackson in “Field of Dreams,” has died.

He was 67.

A source at the Dominican Republic’s National Forensic Science Institute who was not authorized to speak to the media confirmed the death of Liotta and said his body was taken to the Cristo Redentor morgue.

Representatives for Liotta told The Hollywood Reporter and NBC News that he died in his sleep Wednesday night in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming a new movie.

Liotta's most iconic role, as real life mobster Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s “Goodfellas” came in 1990.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you