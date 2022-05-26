Ray Liotta dead at 67

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Madison, southeastern Limestone, northwestern Cullman, western Morgan and southeastern Lawrence Counties through 1245 PM CDT... At 1156 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles west of Hartselle, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Decatur, Hartselle, Priceville, Trinity, Falkville, Somerville, Mooresville, Speake, Neel and Massey. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH