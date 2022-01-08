Randy Vest to seek re-election in Morgan County

Randy Vest says he will seek another term to serve as the County Commissioner for District 2.
Vest is currently serving his third term with the election set for May 24, 2022
“My roots run deep in Morgan County," Vest said. "I was born and raised here and we have raised our children here and are now watching our grandchildren grow. Morgan County is a great place to call home and now more than ever the people of Morgan County need a commissioner they can trust to make sure our county continues to thrive and prosper. I will continue to work with Chairman Ray Long and local leaders to keep our economy moving in the right direction, creating and recruiting jobs, improving roads and bridges, park and recreation, senior centers and projects supporting our schools.”
Vest has a long list of service work and has served on many boards.
He was appointed by the Governor and Secretary of State to serve on committees at the state level. He has just completed his term as President of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama.
“Your commission has accomplished a lot and we have much more work that needs to be done. I love my job and do not take the trust placed in me lightly. I humbly ask the people of Morgan County for their support and vote.”