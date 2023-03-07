Randy Owen, ‘American Idol’ winners to perform at Alabama Music Hall of Fame awards

The entertainment lineup for the Alabama Music Hall of Fame Awards show has been announced.
It includes Randy Owen, William Lee Golden, Taylor Hicks, Lenny LeBlanc, Wade Hayes, Chris Tompkins, Ruben Studdard, Gary Nichols, Gary Baker, Three on a String, Cadence Baker and Rhonda Vincent.
The event is March 23, at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.
2023 AMHOF inductees include Earl "Peanutt" Montgomery, "Three on a String,' LeBlanc and Carr (Lenny LeBlanc and Pete Carr) Dr.Henry Panion III, Jeanne Pruett and Jim McBride. AMHOF board member Taylor Hicks will serve as emcee for the
event.
Tickets for this year's event range from $75 to $200. Tables are available and those come with special VIP packages that include a "meet and greet" cocktail reception with the inductees and performers prior to the event.
For ticket information call: 256-381-4417.