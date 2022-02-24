 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 17.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CST Friday was 19.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling to 7.5 feet Wednesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.3 feet on 05/06/1991.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Random braking in Honda Accord and CR-V under investigation

  • Updated
  • 0
Random braking in Honda Accord and CR-V under investigation

NHTSA has received 278 complaints of sudden braking for no reason in Accords and CR-Vs

 Matt West/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald/Getty Images

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating popular Honda Accord sedans and CR-V SUVs for a possible glitch that, according to numerous driver complaints, sometimes causes the cars to randomly slam on the brakes without the driver touching the brake pedal.

The vehicles are equipped with Automatic Emergency Braking systems that are supposed to automatically apply the brakes if the driver fails to do it themselves in certain situations, such as a vehicle stopping in front of them or a pedestrian in the vehicle's path. The systems are primarily designed to prevent, or at least reduce the severity of, rear end collisions. The vehicles being investigated are 2018 and 2019 model year Accords and 2017 to 2019 CR-Vs. There are a total of about 1.7 million of these vehicles currently on the road in US, according to NHTSA.

NHTSA has received 278 complaints of sudden braking for no reason in Accords and CR-Vs. Six of these complaints allegedly involved collisions, some resulting in minor injury, according to NHTSA documents. Several people who submitted complaints to NHTSA said the problem occurred in their vehicles multiple times.

"Honda will cooperate with the NHTSA through the investigation process, and we will continue our own internal review of the available information," Honda said in an emailed statement.

Most automakers that sell vehicles in the United States have voluntarily agreed to make AEB technology standard equipment on all vehicles sold here. AEB, also known as Collision Mitigation Braking Systems, have been credited with reducing rear-end crashes by as much as 50%, according the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Under the industry agreement, virtually all passenger vehicles and pickups sold the US are supposed to have the technology by September 2022.

Honda's emergency braking system uses radar to track vehicles ahead and, if the vehicle ahead stops or slows and the driver does not respond appropriately, it flashes a warning message and sounds a tone to warn of a possible imminent collision. If the driver still does not react, it can apply the brakes automatically.

When these automatic braking systems misfire, though, making vehicles stop or slow suddenly for no real reason, it can contribute to the very sort of crashes the technology was designed to prevent. It can lead to vehicles behind crashing into the stopped car or SUV.

NHTSA opened an investigation into Tesla cars for similar problems earlier this month.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.