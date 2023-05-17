Randolph, Grissom and North Sand Mountain Claim AHSAA State Golf Titles

Spain Park High School’s Chase Kyes followed Monday’s 3-under-par 69 with a blistering 6-under 66 Tuesday to capture the low medalist honors at the 74th AHSAA State Golf Championships which concluded at the RTJ Grand National Golf Course in Opelika. His two-day 9-under 135 two-day total was the best of the day for individuals in the divisions that were completed.
Vestavia Hills High School’s boys won the 7A team title for the third year in a row following Monday’s 295 team score with a round of 299 to finish at 594 – 18 strokes above par.
Jack Mitchell of James Clemens also came in 5-under par with a round of 71 to go with Monday’s 68 and finished at 139 – three shots behind Keys. Auburn’s Will Stelt had back-to-back rounds of 71 to finish 2-under (142) for the 36-hole tourney.
Jinger Heath of Hartselle and Yvette Gorden of Pike Road had quite a battle in the Class 6A girls’ competition with both coming out a big winner of sorts. Heath fired a 5-under 67 Tuesday to claim low medalist honors with a strong 7-under-par 137 total for 36 holes. Gorden was second with a two-day 4-under par 140 after shooting 68 the first day and 72 in the final round. Her team, however, posted a final round 225 total to win the 6A state crown over Spanish Fort by nine strokes. The Patriots finished at 455 and the Toros at 464.
Scottsboro’s Buckner Anderson had the shot of the day with a hole-in-one on No. 16 (Links Course) at Grand National. He improved from a round of 80 the first day to 2-over 74 Tuesday had a 154 total for the 36 holes to finish third in the Class 5A boys’ competition.
CLASS 5A BOYS: Randolph’s Andrew Hinson carded a 6-under 66 Tuesday to close the 2023 state tourney Class 5A competition with a 4-under 140 total. He fired a 2-over 74 Monday. Randolph also won the team competition to class the boys’ 5A state championship with a round of 299 Tuesday finishing at 623.
Bailey Sutter of West Point, who led after day one, came in at 2-over to finish second at 3-over 147 for the 36 holes. Scottsboro was a distant second in the team standings with a 323-329 – 652 finish.
CLASS 4A/5A GIRLS: Virginia Ann Holmes of Trinity Presbyterian closed the 4A/5A girls’ competition with another sub-par round shooting 2-under 70 in round to finish 5-under at 139. Cherokee County’s Ellie Cothren, who had a 2-over 75. Trinity also led the team race with a 242. Mars Hill Bible followed at 249, Northside was second at 150.
Trinity won the 4A/5A state title with a 242-239—482 total. Mars Hill Bible took second place 25 strokes behind at 507.
CLASS 1A/3A GIRLS: Tuscaloosa Academy won the Class 1A/3A girls’ championship with a two-day 450 total. Houston Academy was a distant second at 491 – 41 strokes back.
Anna Christian Beeker, who led after Monday with a 4-under 68, shot a 74 to finish at 2-under 142 – tying with Lindsay Lane’s Chloe Ruble, who had a 1-over 73 Tuesday and finished a 142. Julie Waldo of Alabama Christian and Saxon Skinner of Tuscaloosa Academy had the low rounds at even par 72 and finished at 147 and 150, respectively.
Complete team results and individual leaders are below. Complete results can be found at: first-round results can be found at the following link: https://www.golfgenius.com/pages/3873707