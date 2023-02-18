 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Madison and
Jackson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 16.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 PM CST Saturday was 16.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling to 6.5 feet Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.8 feet on 02/18/2001.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Ralph Askins third grade loves to learn about weather!

  • 0
Ralph Askins Elementary School

What is the best way to spend Valentine's Day? Teaching students who love to learn about weather, of course! And that is exactly what WAAY 31 StormTracker Meteorlogist Grace Anello had the priviledge of at Ralph Askins Elementary School, in Fayetteville, TN.

Ralph Askins Elementary School

These third grade rock stars learned all about what it means to be a meteorologist and what information is important to include in a forecast. They remembered that the most important job any meteorologist has is to keep their viewers informed and safe during severe weather. They even worked with Meteorologist Grace to develop a storm safety plan so that they know what to do incase severe weather strikes.

They also looked at some of the many tools that meteorologists use every day include, storm future forecast models, satellite images, thermometers, rain gauges, and anemometers.

Ralph Askins Elementary School

The students even got an opportunity to be a pretend on-camera meteorologist and get to forecast infront of the whole class.

Each student also got to tour StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet, and take home their very own StormTracker backpack full of prizes and Storm Safety Guides.

Thank you for a fantastic visit, Ralph Askins!

Ralph Askins Elementary School

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you