Ralph Askins third grade loves to learn about weather!

What is the best way to spend Valentine's Day? Teaching students who love to learn about weather, of course! And that is exactly what WAAY 31 StormTracker Meteorlogist Grace Anello had the priviledge of at Ralph Askins Elementary School, in Fayetteville, TN.
These third grade rock stars learned all about what it means to be a meteorologist and what information is important to include in a forecast. They remembered that the most important job any meteorologist has is to keep their viewers informed and safe during severe weather. They even worked with Meteorologist Grace to develop a storm safety plan so that they know what to do incase severe weather strikes.
They also looked at some of the many tools that meteorologists use every day include, storm future forecast models, satellite images, thermometers, rain gauges, and anemometers.
The students even got an opportunity to be a pretend on-camera meteorologist and get to forecast infront of the whole class.
Each student also got to tour StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet, and take home their very own StormTracker backpack full of prizes and Storm Safety Guides.
Thank you for a fantastic visit, Ralph Askins!