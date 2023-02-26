Rally signifying Ukraine's 365 days of fighting for freedom held in Huntsville

The battle for Ukraine hit 365 days on Friday and two days later, people gathered in Huntsville's Big Spring Park to recognize the mark.
A sea of blue and yellow, the country's colors on its flag, was apparent for most of Sunday afternoon.
Nadiya Sosonkina, who attended the rally, said seeing many members of the community meant a lot to her.
"It really gives me hope and strength, you know," said Sosonkina.
People held signs cheering on Ukraine and condemning the actions of Russia.
The event was also attended by Andy Huynh and Alex Drueke, who were captured in Ukraine by Russian forces while trying to protect Ukraine. The two would eventually be released after spending months in captivity.
"I live in Tuscaloosa and we drove two hours up here," said Drueke. "I love coming to see these people."
There were multiple speakers and the crowd gathered to sing Ukrainian songs, such as the country's national anthem.
"We do need that support," said Sosonkina. "It's a matter of life and death."
With the war continuing on, Drueke said there are ways people in the U.S. can help a country more than 5,000 miles away from Huntsville.
"I urge everyone to contact your representatives," said Drueke. "Let them know you support Ukraine, it does work."