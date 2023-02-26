 Skip to main content
Rally held in Huntsville to signify Ukraine's 365 days of fighting for freedom

The battle for Ukraine reached its 365th day Friday. Two days later, people gathered in Huntsville's Big Spring Park to recognize the mark. 

A sea of blue and yellow, the country's colors on its flag, was visible for most of Sunday afternoon. 

Nadiya Sosonkina, who attended the rally, said seeing so many members of the community meant a lot to her. 

"It really gives me hope and strength, you know," said Sosonkina. 

People held signs cheering Ukraine and condemning Russia's actions. 

The event was also attended by Andy Huynh and Alex Drueke, who were captured by Russian forces while fighting alongside Ukrainians. The two were eventually released, after spending months in captivity. 

"I live in Tuscaloosa, and we drove two hours up here," said Drueke. "I love coming to see these people."

There were multiple speakers, and the crowd gathered to sing Ukrainian songs, including the country's national anthem. 

"We do need that support," said Sosonkina. "It's a matter of life and death."

With the war continuing on, Drueke said there are ways people in the U.S. can help a country more than 5,000 miles away from Huntsville. 

"I urge everyone to contact your representatives," said Drueke. "Let them know you support Ukraine."

