Rally for Reproductive Rights held Sunday in downtown Huntsville

It was a hot and humid day, but that didn't stop hundreds of people from coming out to the Madison County Courthouse to rally for reproductive rights.
The people came out to let their voices be heard.
"My mom did not migrate here from Honduras, where women spent decades in jail for having botched abortions, underground abortions, where they’re hiding and risking their lives — she came here for an American dream. This was an American dream for some people, and they’re ripping that away from us," said Georgia Hernandez, a pro-choice supporter.
Some people who attended the rally Sunday firmly believe having an abortion should be a choice left up to the person.
Yulia Shvetsova said although having an abortion was a tough decision, for her, it was the right one.
"For me, that choice allowed me to make decisions about my education, my job and my income. Other things that ultimately impact my life other than being a mother and raising a family," said Shvetsova.
Plenty of men also showed up to the rally to support the cause, like James Sommer.
“I’m everything that this is not about. I’m a straight white guy, and this is about women’s rights right now. But I’m here because of my wife," Sommer said. "My wife had two miscarriages before we had our kid right next to me over here, and it’s important to me, because that was the worst freaking time of our lives."
A few pro-life supporters attended the rally to make their voices be heard, like Tyler. Tyler did not want to disclose his last name, but he said he's glad to see Roe v. Wade overturned.
"The showing here today, there’s a lot of people, which I think is just sad. It reflects poorly on our nation that so many people feel so strongly about wanting to kill their children," he said. "... However, I'm glad to say there are a couple pro-life protesters here today, and I hope to see more next time."
For those who came out and stood on the side of pro-choice, many shared traumatic experiences that inflate their passion for this topic.
Camila West said she feels the Supreme Court let her down. She's a mother by choice but said she's also had a miscarriage and was assaulted and hurt before.
She told WAAY 31 she’s experienced so much with her reproductive health, and she just wishes people would understand.
"People don’t understand the traumatic experience that is being pregnant and giving birth. They see it so commonplace, because everyone we know came from it. But they don’t see how it is an economic thing, how it is a mental thing, a physical thing, a traumatic thing. (In the) end, it is signing up for the rest of your life to do something," said West.