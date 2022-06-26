Rally for Reproductive Rights held in Downtown Huntsville

It was a hot and humid day but that didn't stop the hundreds of people from coming out to downtown Huntsville at the Madison County Courthouse to rally for reproductive rights.
The people that came out to let their voices be heard.
"My mom did not migrate here from Honduras where women spent decades in jail for having botched abortions, underground abortions, where they’re hiding and risking their lives. She came here for an American dream. This was an American dream for some people and they’re ripping that away from us," said Georgia Hernandez, a pro-choice supporter.
Some people who attended the rally today firmly believe having an abortion should be a choice left up to the person.
Yulia Shvetsova says although having an abortion was a tough decision, for her it was the right one.
"For me that choice allowed me to make decisions about my education, my job and my income. Other things that ultimately impact my life other than being a mother and raising a family," said Shvetsova.
Plenty of men showed up to the rally today to support the cause. Much like James Sommer.
“I’m everything that this is not about. I’m a straight white guy and this is about women’s rights right now. But I’m here because of my wife. My wife had two miscarriages before we had our kid right next to me over here and it’s important to me because that was the worst freaking time of our lives," said Sommer.
A few pro - life supporters also wanted their voices be heard, like Tyler.
Tyler did not want to disclose his last name, but he says he's glad to see Roe v Wade overturned.
"The showing here today, there’s a lot of people. Which I think is just sad. It reflects poorly on our nation, that so many people feel so strongly about wanting to kill their children. It’s disposable. However I'm glad to say there are a couple pro-life protesters here today and I hope to see more next time," said Tyler.
For those who came out and stood on the side of pro - choice, many shared traumatic experiences that inflate their passion for this overturn.
Camila West says she feels the Supreme Court let her down.
She's a mother by choice but says she's also had a miscarriage and was assaulted and hurt before.
She told me she’s experienced so much with her reproductive health and she just wishes people would understand.
"People don’t understand the traumatic experience that is being pregnant and giving birth. They see it so common place because everyone we know came from it. But they don’t see how it is an economic thing. How it is a mental thing, a physical thing, a traumatic thing. End it is signing up for the rest of your life to do something," said West.