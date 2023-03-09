Rainy Thursday night leads to mostly sunny skies by Friday afternoon and to start this weekend

Dinnertime and overnight rain will continue, with very heavy downpours at times. Rain will last until the very early morning hours but by the time we all head to work around 8am conditions will be cloudy but mostly dry.
Friday's high temperature will reach to the low 60s with a strong breeze and morning cloud cover with mostly sunny skies by late afternoon.
That same sunshine will follow us into Saturday with highs that day reaching to the low 60s as well. Saturday around bedtime more rain will come into the forecast and will last all day on Sunday. Monday through Wednesday will feature plenty of sun with highs in the mid-50s and low 60s, with overnight lows at or below freezing!
TONIGHT: Rain. Lows near 50. Chance of rain: 70%. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.
FRIDAY: AM clouds, PM mostly sun. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: NW 10-15 MPH.