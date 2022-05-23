Rainy start to the week, wet weather pattern lasts through Thursday

Get ready for a rainy day Monday! A tropical disturbance centered in southern Alabama is bringing widespread rain to the area this morning. This disturbance will lift northeast today, ending the widespread rain by lunchtime. However, a stalled frontal boundary is still nearby, so a few thunderstorms may redevelop this afternoon and evening. Forecast highs are in the upper 70s today thanks to morning rain and thick cloud cover. We'll stay dry overnight with some clearing skies and lows in the 60s.
The stalled frontal boundary lifts northward Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms develop along the boundary tomorrow afternoon and evening. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible with the strongest storms Tuesday. An approaching cold front will bring yet another round of widespread showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday. The heaviest rain will be Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday. A few storms could be strong Wednesday evening, with gusty winds and heavy rain the main concerns.
Rain tapers off Thursday afternoon and evening as the cold front moves east of the area. Significant rainfall amounts may lead to some localized flooding concerns later this week. On top of the 1 to 2 inches of rain we saw Sunday, widespread amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected through Thursday. This rain will certainly be beneficial given how dry we have been so far in May.
An early look to Memorial Day weekend shows a much drier and seasonable forecast! Highs in the upper 70s Friday warm to the mid and upper 80s Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine.