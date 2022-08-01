Rainy start to August, heat returns midweek

Happy Monday and happy August! We are beginning the new month with more showers across North Alabama. Rain coverage is at its highest through the morning and early afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out, but the lack of fuel and increased cloud cover should limit thunderstorm potential today. Highs reach the upper 80s to near 90 this afternoon. Isolated downpours remain possible this afternoon and evening before drying out after sunset.
We will need to keep a close eye on a weakening cluster of thunderstorms that dives south towards North Alabama by sunrise Tuesday morning. While that cluster of storms itself will likely not make it to our area, it will leave behind a boundary for additional showers and storms to develop throughout the day. It will not be a washout for kids heading back to the classroom Tuesday, but make sure they have an umbrella at the bus stop! Storms once again wind down past sunset Tuesday evening.
Rain chances drop this week, which means the heat builds back in! Outside of typical afternoon pop ups, the remainder of the workweek is trending drier. Many locations will be lucky to pick up a quarter inch of rain in the next seven days. Highs are back in the mid 90s thanks to those lower rain chances starting Tuesday. Overnight lows stay warm and muggy in the mid 70s.