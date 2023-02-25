Rainy Saturday

Scattered showers will develop throughout today, particularly north of the Tennessee River. Despite the rain and dense cloud cover, highs will climb close to 60. Expect a few breaks in the clouds on Sunday with mainly dry conditions and highs near 70.
A cold front will bring more showers to Alabama Monday afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder are possible but rain is the main story. Additional showers and storms will return late next Wednesday through next Friday. Some of the storms could be strong. We will continue to update the forecast as necessary.
Spring-like temperatures are here to stay next week with highs in the 60s and 70s.
TODAY: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: S 5 MPH becoming North.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: NNW 5 MPH.