Rainy morning commute followed by scattered afternoon storms

The severe weather threat has ended. However, heavy rain and non-severe thunderstorms will continue through the morning commute. Repeated rounds of heavier storms may lead to ponding on the roads. Plan on plenty of extra time getting to work and school.
Storms become more scattered this afternoon and evening. Today's high temperatures stay in the 80s. Additional storms are possible overnight and early Friday morning. Lower rain chances this weekend will also mean higher temperatures. Highs are back in the 90s starting Friday.
THURSDAY: Morning heavy rain, afternoon scattered storms. Highs in the mid-80s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: W/SW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Scattered storms. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: W 5 MPH.