Rainy Monday afternoon, gradual clearing tonight

August begins with more showers and one or two storms Monday. The highest rain chances will be through early afternoon before tapering off this evening. With increased cloud cover, highs are a touch cooler and will reach into the mid-to-upper 80s.
Rain chances lessen throughout the week, meaning the temperatures begin to climb! We're back in the mid-90s as the kids head back to school Tuesday through Friday. Spotty afternoon downpours are possible each day, but rain coverage will not be nearly as widespread as it has been the last few days.
MONDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid-80s. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: SW 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.
TONIGHT: Isolated showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.