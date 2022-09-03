Rainy Labor Day Weekend On Tap

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the Labor Day weekend. There will be some dry time to squeeze in outdoor activities on Saturday, but plan on an alternate indoor location should storms develop where you are, as many of us will see brief periods of rain this weekend.
Rainfall amounts of up to 1.5 inches this weekend may lead to localized flooding concerns, especially for those who see repeated rounds of heavy rain. Daily chances for storms continue all of next week. High temperatures will stay below average in the low to mid 80s.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain: 70%. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.