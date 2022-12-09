Rainy Friday with even more rain this weekend

The workweek concludes with more damp and dreary weather. Dense fog and showers moving in will slow you down on the roads this morning. Rain chances are at their highest through the afternoon hours today as the stalled boundary responsible for this week's wet weather finally moves south. High temperatures will reach 70 degrees.
A much needed break in the rain is expected Friday night and early Saturday. This break will be short-lived as another system brings widespread showers and one or two thunderstorms Saturday night. Lingering showers last through midday Sunday.
Next week features cooler weather with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. A strong cold front is expected to bring widespread and potentially heavy rain Wednesday. While strong storms are expected to our west, the severe weather threat here at home on Wednesday is a bit uncertain. Check back often for updates!
FRIDAY: Scattered showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: W 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Wind: NW 5 MPH.