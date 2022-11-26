 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Rainy and windy Saturday evening

  • 0
Hour By Hour Rain Saturday
Carson Meredith

*Wind Advisory from 6 PM tonight through 6 AM Sunday morning*

The first half of your Saturday will be dry but overcast. High temperatures are back in the mid 60s. Rain coverage slowly increases throughout the day. The first showers arrive this afternoon while the widespread soaking rain holds off until after sunset.

A few thunderstorms can't be ruled out overnight, which may lead to heavy downpours. Use caution on the roads tonight! In addition to the rain, wind gusts up to 40 MPH could move around unsecured objects or holiday decorations.

Rain comes to an end Sunday morning. Wind gusts will also subside despite staying breezy throughout the day. Outside of a spotty shower, clouds linger tomorrow with highs in the low 60s. The start of the of the new workweek will be dry, but another system Tuesday and early Wednesday may lead to a few strong storms.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, mild. Rain arrives this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: SE at 5 to 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain: 100%. Wind: S 10-20 MPH, gusts to 40 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you