Rainy and windy Saturday evening

*Wind Advisory from 6 PM tonight through 6 AM Sunday morning*
The first half of your Saturday will be dry but overcast. High temperatures are back in the mid 60s. Rain coverage slowly increases throughout the day. The first showers arrive this afternoon while the widespread soaking rain holds off until after sunset.
A few thunderstorms can't be ruled out overnight, which may lead to heavy downpours. Use caution on the roads tonight! In addition to the rain, wind gusts up to 40 MPH could move around unsecured objects or holiday decorations.
Rain comes to an end Sunday morning. Wind gusts will also subside despite staying breezy throughout the day. Outside of a spotty shower, clouds linger tomorrow with highs in the low 60s. The start of the of the new workweek will be dry, but another system Tuesday and early Wednesday may lead to a few strong storms.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, mild. Rain arrives this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: SE at 5 to 10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Showers and storms. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain: 100%. Wind: S 10-20 MPH, gusts to 40 MPH.