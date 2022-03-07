Rainy again late Tuesday, then much colder next weekend

In the wake of Monday's cold front, we'll be down to the mid 30s overnight for lows. Tuesday will be mainly dry during the day with a continued gray sky and cool temperatures. Highs only make it to the mid to upper 50s.
By Tuesday evening, showers start to overspread the area again from the southwest, making for a soggy night all around. There's no outlined risk for severe weather, but a few rumbles of thunder are possible. Leftover showers last through early Wednesday, then we'll be dry through until Friday.
Scattered showers and storms build in through the afternoon/evening ahead of a very strong cold front. This is the front that brings winter back to North Alabama. Highs Saturday only reach the upper 30s and lower 40s! There are even indications that we'll see a changeover to snow Friday night through early Saturday. It's much too early to talk accumulation, but it wouldn't be impossible. This is the part of the forecast that will need fine tuning in the coming days.