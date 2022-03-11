Rainsville man indicted on capital murder charge for 2021 fatal stabbing

A Rainsville man has been indicted on a capital murder charge for the 2021 death of Ricky Don Wilks.
Jason Robert Cardwell, 44, was indicted by a DeKalb County grand jury on Feb. 18. Court records state Cardwell killed Wilks by stabbing him during a robbery or attempted robbery.
Wilks' body was found near a Rainsville business in August 2021. Cardwell was arrested and held in the DeKalb County Jail on $1 million bond for the murder prior to the indictment.
He is now being held without bond. Arraignment is set for May 26.