Rainsville man charged with producing child pornography

A Rainsville man has been charged with multiple child sex crimes in Alabama and Tennessee.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said 66-year-old John Devall Burris was arrested June 16 on a fugitive from justice warrant. He was discovered to be hiding in Jackson County but was brought to DeKalb County to be charged with three counts of production of porn with minors.
Burris is also wanted in Tennessee, Welden said, and he'll be sent there to face "numerous charges" of sexual exploitation of a minor after he serves his time in DeKalb County.
Jail records show Burris' bond for the DeKalb County charges is set at $30,000.