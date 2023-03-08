 Skip to main content
Rainsville man charged with child sex abuse

Joshua Hairell

A Rainsville man faces several charges related to the sexual abuse of a child.

Joshua Hairell, 46, was arrested by the Rainsville Police Department on Tuesday and charged with attempted sodomy, sexual abuse and sex abuse of a child less than 12.

He’s being held in the DeKalb County Detention Center. Bond is set at $262,500.

“At Rainsville Police Department, we lose sleep over stuff like this," Chief Michael Edmondson said in a statement provided to WAAY 31.

“We are seeing more and more of these types of crimes. We don’t take crimes like this lightly, or the criminals who do them.”

