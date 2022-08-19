Rainsville intersection reopens, evacuation recommendation lifted after dangerous chemical spill

Friday Morning Update: Crews have reopened a bulk of the intersection of Alabama 75 and Alabama 35. The shoulder in front of the police department remains closed.
The recommended evacuation has been lifted. Rainsville Police say it is now safe for people to be in the area and for windows and doors to be open.
Cornerstone Christian Academy will start at 10:00 Friday morning. Plainview and DeKalb County Technology Center are on normal schedules.
Hazmat crews expect to finish work in the area by midday.
Hazmat teams from Atlanta were in Rainsville on Thursday evening to begin the cleanup process after an overturned tractor-trailer caused a chemical spill near a major intersection.
The intersection of Alabama 75 and Alabama 35 will be completely shut down while the teams perform tests, remove the overturned tractor trailer and make sure the area is safe.
DeKalb County EMA Director Anthony Clifton said officials hoped to at least partially open the intersection while cleanup continued, but it was deemed to dangerous.
"Once (hazmat) got here and found out how much room we'd have to work with, then they told that under no circumstances were we going to be allowed to get any traffic moving through here until the cleanup was finished," Clifton said.
The chemical spilled was organic peroxide, which smells like a strong vinegar and can cause a number of health issues, including troubled breathing and mild chest pains.
"It's like breathing a strong bleach. ... It's industrial grade, which means it's very toxic," said Clifton. "It's an oxidizer. It has an explosive property to to it. It can burn, so that's one of the reasons we're having to be so careful with it."
Earlier Thursday afternoon, crews spent hours spraying the truck to keep its temperature down and avoid an explosion or fire, as well as to keep fumes at bay. Now hazmat teams will evaluate the situation to see how much was damaged and what will be needed for cleanup, Clifton said.
Thankfully, there have been no medical calls related to the chemical spill. The driver of the truck is also OK.
Businesses in the area were evacuated Thursday after the spill and won't be allowed back until Friday morning at the soonest. It all depends on the cleanup process.
Homes were also evacuated, and families with students at Cornerstone Christian Academy or Plainview High were asked to pick their children up early from school.
The mayor said it's what they had to do to keep everyone safe.
"We hate the inconvenience for everybody, but you know, sometimes things like this happen and it's out of our hands. It's out of our control," said Rainsville Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt. "... These agencies are doing the very best they can to get this situation under control and keep people safe. That's the one of the main things, is keeping everybody safe, and so we appreciate their patience and we'll have them back going as quick as we can."
By 6:30 p.m. Thursday, evacuated residents were allowed to return home, though the EMA asked that residents who lived within a quarter-mile of the intersection were advised to keep windows and doors closed as a precaution.
The Rainsville police chief said about 20,000 cars drive through the intersection every day. Law enforcement agencies from across DeKalb County responded to the scene to help.