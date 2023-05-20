Rain this morning with strong storms possible this afternoon

Widespread showers and storms are expected throughout your Saturday. Any storms this afternoon could produce damaging wind gusts and large hail. The tornado threat is not zero but is still very low. All storms today will have heavy rain which may lead to ponding on the roads. Keep an eye to the skies for any outdoor plans today!
Storms wind down this evening as a cold front exits North Alabama. Sunday will be a beautiful day! With a good bit of sunshine, high temperatures reach the low 80s tomorrow.
Much of next week looks quiet and seasonable. Spotty showers can't be ruled out Monday and Tuesday afternoons but most stay dry. Highs remain in the low to mid 80s while overnight lows hover near 60. Heat and humidity starts to build back in by Memorial Day weekend.
SATURDAY: Storms likely. Strong storms possible during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain: 70%. Wind: SE to NW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows near 60. Wind: N 10-15 MPH.