Rain this afternoon and tonight, some heavy downpours possible

Grab the umbrella heading out the door this morning! While we are dry for the time being, widespread rain will move into North Alabama after lunchtime today. The low pressure responsible for today's rain is currently centered to our southwest in the Texarkana region, bringing widespread rain and a few severe storms to Mississippi and Louisiana this morning. This low will track due east today right along Interstate 20. North Alabama will be north of this low, meaning a widespread shield of rain will pivot through the region.
While there is no threat for severe weather today or tonight, we will need to monitor any bands of heavy rain that pivot over the same areas. Ponding on the roadways and localized flooding will be possible overnight. Lingering showers will continue for your Wednesday morning drive before we begin to dry out tomorrow afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch will be common with locally higher amounts possible, especially south of the Tennessee River.
St. Patrick's Day looks great Thursday! We may see more clouds than sun, but we will be dry for any festivities. High temperatures will be in the 70s Thursday afternoon. This break in the rain will be short-lived. Our next round of rain arrives Friday morning with off and on showers and isolated thunderstorms throughout the day. No severe weather is expected Friday. Rain comes to an end Friday night, leaving us with spectacular weather for the first weekend of Spring! Highs Saturday are in the 60s then the 70s Sunday.
Looking just beyond the 7 day forecast, early indications suggest a powerful system with severe weather potential in the south. The Storm Prediction Center has already issued a Day 8 severe weather risk for next Tuesday, 3/22 for central and southern Alabama. It is way too early for specifics, but this is a system that bears watching in the week ahead.