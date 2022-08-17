Rain Tapers Off Tonight

We only have a slight chance for a few lingering showers and spot storms until sunset. Clouds will decrease overnight. Many areas will see a good dose of sunshine on Thursday morning with lows in the mid 60s. humidity builds back on Thursday with highs rebounding into the mid 80s. while rain chances are low, there could be a late day shower or isolated storm.
You've got weekend plans. So far, we are tracking a chance for isolated showers and storms on both Saturday and Sunday but it won't be a total washout. Saturday rain should hold off until the afternoon. Better chances for more widespread rain come on Sunday. Highs return to a more seasonable upper 80s to close out the work-week and rebound to near 90 on Saturday and Sunday.
More storms are expected early next week, which will cool down temperatures, yet again.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: Light/Variable.
THURSDAY: Decreasing Clouds through midday. Slight PM Shower Chance. Highs mid 80s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.