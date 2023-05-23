Rain tapers off this afternoon, sunshine returns midweek

Showers are moving into North Alabama this morning. Plan on an extra 10 to 15 minutes getting to your destination as ponding on the roads and low visibility will slow you down. Rain coverage will taper off this afternoon. The clouds will hold tough all day, keeping our high temperatures in the mid 70s.
Drier and more pleasant weather settles in for Wednesday and Thursday. With mostly sunny skies, high temperatures recover into the mid 80s.
An unsettled weather pattern may be taking shape for Memorial Day weekend. While this weekend is not a washout, there are low chances for spotty showers and one or two storms Friday through early next week. Stay tuned for updates as we continue to nail down which days will have the better rain chances.
TUESDAY: Morning showers, drier afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: E/SE 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Clearing skies. A little cool. Lows in the upper 50s. Wind: E/SE 5-10 MPH.