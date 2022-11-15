 Skip to main content
Rain tapers off later today, but the clouds stick around

Tuesday Rain Chances
Carson Meredith

Use caution on your morning drive! Rain continues to fall and may lead to ponding on the roadways. Showers will slowly taper off this afternoon, but the clouds hold tough. Highs today will struggle to reach 50 degrees.

Despite clearing skies on Wednesday, temperatures remain chilly for the rest of the week. Highs will be stuck in the 40s while overnight lows fall into the 20s. Outside of this morning's rain, our forecast looks dry through early next week.

TUESDAY: Morning rain, drying out this afternoon. Highs near 50. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Wind: NW 5 MPH.

