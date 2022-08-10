Rain Stays in the Forecast Through Thursday Night

There remains a chance for a few more scattered showers and storms this evening, but chances taper off quite a bit after sunset. Mostly cloudy overnight with lows dropping into the lower 70s and even a few upper 60s are possible.
Thursday carries a continued chance for rain, but fewer of us will see heavy downpours. Highs reach for the upper 80s. Clouds hang tough until a cold front swings through North Alabama Thursday night and early Friday morning. You can expect a return of some sunshine on Friday as drier air settles in. humidity drops temporarily behind the front as well
So far, the weekend warms back into the lower 90s with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. It won't last long. We are tracking increased humidity and rain chances next week.
TONIGHT: Spotty showers and storms possible. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.
THURSDAY: Showers and storms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.