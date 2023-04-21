Rain returns this afternoon and tonight

Rain has returned to wrap up the workweek. Scattered showers arrive late this morning and will continue into the afternoon. Highest rain chances during the day will be west of I-65.
Everyone will see widespread rain and a few thunderstorms this evening, mainly after 5 PM. No severe storms are expected, but heavy rain may lead to ponding on the roads. Grab the umbrella for any Friday night plans.
This weekend will be dry and cooler. Highs will be near 70 Saturday, then fall to the mid 60s Sunday. More 60s are in the forecast for the majority of next week with more wet weather by Tuesday and Wednesday.
FRIDAY: Spotty showers. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: S 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.
TONIGHT: Widespread rain with a few thunderstorms. Lows near 50. Chance of rain: 80%. Wind: S/SE 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.