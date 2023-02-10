Rain returns late Saturday, snow possible early Sunday

The weekend will feature a mixed bag of sunshine, heavy rain and perhaps even a little snow!
Saturday morning will be dry with some sunshine. By the afternoon, showers will develop from south to north. Rain will get underway for most of us after 3 pm and should stick around virtually all of Saturday night. Totals will vary from near a half inch west to over an inch farther east.
There is a good chance some of this rain will transition to snow late Saturday night through early Sunday morning mainly in the higher elevations of northeast Alabama. Since the ground is warm and air temperatures will be near freezing, accumulation on the roads is unlikely. Having said that, pockets of accumulation can't be ruled out if the snow is heavy enough.
Sunshine will return Sunday afternoon. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid 50s. High temperatures will bounce back to the 60s starting next Monday and continuing through next Thursday.
The next round of rain will likely come our way Tuesday afternoon and evening. Chances are we won't have to worry about storms with that round of rain. However, thunderstorms will be likely late Wednesday into Thursday and some of those could be severe.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Wind: NNE 8-14 MPH.
SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Afternoon rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain: 70%. Wind: NE 10-15 MPH.