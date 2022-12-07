 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Jackson and
Madison Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 15.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:00 AM CST Wednesday was 15.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Rain, rain, here to stay

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast Planner

If you've been a fan of the rainy conditions, then you're in luck as this weather pattern is forecasted to stay with us for several more days.

Wednesday brings heavier rain than we saw yesterday in a messy, scattered nature all across North Alabama and Southern Tennessee. Periods of heavy rain will stay with us through dinnertime and then sporadic drizzle will be present through the bedtime hours.

Thursday morning brings more rain starting in the Shoals in the early morning hours and that rain will move east all the way through Sand Mountain by lunchtime. Rain will be heaviest on Thursday during the morning and lunchtime hours. Friday is a rinse and repeat.

Saturday brings heavy rain in the afternoon and evening hours with some light showers following us into Sunday. Overall Saturday will be the rainiest day of the weekend with slightly drier conditions but plenty of cloud cover on Sunday.

Now on to the temperatures: Wednesday and Thursday bring high temperatures in the low 70s with muggy conditions. We'll cool off slightly this weekend with highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers throughout the day. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Lingering showers. Lows in the low 60s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SW 5 MPH.

