Rain, rain, here to stay

If you've been a fan of the rainy conditions, then you're in luck as this weather pattern is forecasted to stay with us for several more days.
Wednesday brings heavier rain than we saw yesterday in a messy, scattered nature all across North Alabama and Southern Tennessee. Periods of heavy rain will stay with us through dinnertime and then sporadic drizzle will be present through the bedtime hours.
Thursday morning brings more rain starting in the Shoals in the early morning hours and that rain will move east all the way through Sand Mountain by lunchtime. Rain will be heaviest on Thursday during the morning and lunchtime hours. Friday is a rinse and repeat.
Saturday brings heavy rain in the afternoon and evening hours with some light showers following us into Sunday. Overall Saturday will be the rainiest day of the weekend with slightly drier conditions but plenty of cloud cover on Sunday.
Now on to the temperatures: Wednesday and Thursday bring high temperatures in the low 70s with muggy conditions. We'll cool off slightly this weekend with highs in the low 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers throughout the day. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Lingering showers. Lows in the low 60s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SW 5 MPH.