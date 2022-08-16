Rain, rain, here to stay

Clouds will be on the increase today, keeping highs in the upper 80s. Spotty showers will be possible this afternoon as well, mainly starting about lunchtime and then getting out of the way by about dinnertime. These storms will start in some of our southwestern Tennessee counties and gradually move south and east through the rest of the region as the day continues.
Widespread rain will be with us Wednesday, especially in the Shoals. Wednesday's storms and showers will begin in the wee hours of the morning. Not all of us will wake up to rain but some in our more western counties will.
Our wet weather pattern continues through the weekend with additional scattered showers and thunderstorms expected each day this week. Most locations will pick up an additional half inch of rain over the next five days. Temperatures stay below average with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
TUESDAY: Increasing clouds, isolated showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Showers on the increase by sunrise. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: N/NE 5-10 MPH.