Rain, rain, here to stay!

A second round of heavy rain will return around dinnertime Sunday. The Valley will likely see about an inch of rainfall on Sunday that will not subside until after midnight.
Monday will bring scattered showers throughout the morning and early afternoon. The late afternoon will be cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 50s, but surprisingly enough, this will be one of the best days of the week to be outside and out-and-about.
Starting Tuesday we will have on-and-off showers throughout the day that will turn to heavy, steady rain Tuesday night and last all the way through bedtime on Thursday. Weekly rainfall amounts are expected to sit between 2.5-4 inches depending on the area. That being said, keep the rain boots and umbrella handy all week!
Tuesday brings the coldest temperatures with highs reaching only to the mid-40s, while each day for the rest of the work-week will feature more mild high temperatures in the low and mid-50s.
We'll be much drier on Friday and Saturday with partly cloudy skies overhead.
TONIGHT: Rainy, cloudy, foggy. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain: 80%. Wind: E 10-15 MPH.
MONDAY: Morning and early afternoon showers, late afternoon clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: N 7-12 MPH.