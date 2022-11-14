Rain overnight; drying out Tuesday

There is a cold front on the way to North Alabama and south-central Tennessee. Watch for increasing cloud cover this evening followed by rain overnight as temperatures drop onto the lower 40s before dawn.
While Tuesday starts off with a wet morning commute, rain should end after lunchtime. Once the front passes, we will see a return of abundant sunshine throughout the rest of the work-week. Temperatures will remain unseasonably chilly in the mid to upper 40s. Expect overnight lows in the low 30s and upper 20s.
TONIGHT: Showers developing. Rain overnight, heavy at times. Lows in the low 40s. Chance of rain: 100%. Wind: ESE at 2 to 5 MPH, gusting to 20.
TUESDAY: Morning rain, then mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. Wind: NW at 2 to 5 MPH, gusting to 20.