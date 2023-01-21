Rain on the way

Wake-up temperatures are in the 30s this morning but we'll warm to highs in the low to mid 50s by this afternoon. Clouds increase today ahead of widespread rain arriving tonight.
Showers move into north Alabama around 8PM and persist through the early morning hours of Sunday. We'll likely see a break in the rain by mid-morning with a second round of showers arriving Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening.
Monday will bring a break in the clouds and rain before a front moves in Tuesday. This system has the potential to produce severe weather in South Alabama. As for us, some thunderstorms will be possible along with widespread rain and gusty winds.
Highs go from the 50s next Monday and Tuesday to the 40s later in the week.
TODAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Wind: NNE 5 MPH.
TONIGHT: Widespread rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.