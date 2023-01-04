Rain moving out, cooler temperatures moving in

Storms have come to an end but the roads are still wet this morning. Plan on an extra 5 to 10 minutes getting to your destination. Skies will clear throughout the day with much of North Alabama seeing plenty of sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures hold steady in the low to mid 60s.
Cooler air begins to filter in tonight. Under clear skies, lows drop to near 40 degrees Thursday morning. Seasonable highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s are expected through the weekend. A slow moving frontal boundary increases our rain chances Saturday night and Sunday. This weekend will not be a washout, but many spots will see a quarter to half inch of rain.
WEDNESDAY: Clearing skies, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind: W 5-10 MPH, gusting to 20 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows near 40. Wind: W 5 MPH.