Rain moving in now, flooding concerns late tonight and Thursday

Our weather will certainly make us feel like we're stuck on Groundhog Day today and tomorrow. The first wave of rain has moved is moving into North Alabama this morning. These are light showers, but roads will be wet for the morning drive. Showers will continue off and on through the day and into the evening hours. Winds are also howling out of the south and southeast and may gust up to 35 MPH at times today. Temperatures in the low 50s this morning will not change much thanks to thick cloud cover and rain.
By tonight, our chances for more widespread and heavier rain increase. For that reason, a Flood Watch has been issued for our entire coverage area. The watch begins at midnight tonight and lasts through Thursday night.
As the cold front moves closer to North Alabama, heavy rain will become increasingly likely late tonight and for much of Thursday. In fact, a line of thunderstorms could develop right along the front itself Thursday afternoon. While no severe weather is expected, gusty winds up to 40 MPH may accompany those storms in addition to the heavy rain threat. Rain comes to an end quickly Thursday evening. The chance is still low for a brief changeover to freezing rain tomorrow night. Should we see a changeover, it will be more likely in our Tennessee counties. Temperatures should stay just above freezing, thus limiting impacts. It will be a close call though, as a significant ice storm is likely for areas along the Ohio River and down to Memphis.
Once the front moves out, much colder air moves back in. Highs struggle to reach 40 Friday with cloudy skies and only rebound into the mid 40s this weekend. Clouds increase by Sunday but we are trending drier this weekend. Temperatures stay unseasonably cool heading into next week.