Rain moves out, then chilly weekend ahead

Rain and showers chances will continue to diminish overnight as temperatures drop into the chilly 30s and 40s before dawn.
Saturday starts off with scattered morning showers, but the region is expected to dry out as colder air moves in behind the passing cold front. There may be a few breaks in the cloud cover by lunchtime, but you can expect partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky conditions throughout the day. Clouds will finally clear out on Saturday night.
Get set for a sunny, but cold day on Sunday. Morning lows start off in the upper 20s. North winds will hold highs in the upper 40s throughout the weekend.
TONIGHT: Cloudy before midnight, rain in the wee hours. Chance of rain: 50%. Lows in the low 40s. Wind: NW at 2 to 5 MPH.
SATURDAY: Morning rain possible. Clearing by 1 p.m. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: NW at 5 to 10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind: N at 5 to 10 MPH.