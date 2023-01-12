Rain moves out, Snow moves in

Lingering showers and storms this evening will clear out overnight. Winds will remain breezy overnight around 10-20 mph. Temperatures will cool to the mid and upper 30s.
Scattered snow showers are expected to develop late tonight through much of day Friday. Much of the region will see snowflakes, but accumulation should stay confined mainly to the higher elevations of northeast Alabama and southern Tennessee. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Franklin County, TN 6 am Friday to midnight Friday night.
Highs Friday will be near 40. We'll stay on the cool side Saturday with morning lows i the upper 20s and highs in the mid 40s. Highs will climb to the 50s on Sunday. The entire weekend looks dry and mainly sunny.
Warm, wet weather returns to the forecast next week. Showers and storms are expected late Monday through early Tuesday. An additional round of rain and storms will be possible next Wednesday and Thursday.
TONIGHT: Lingering rain showers. A few flurries possible in the higher elevations late. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: NW 10-18 MPH.
FRIDAY: Scattered rain/snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs near 40. Wind: NW 10-20 MPH