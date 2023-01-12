 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern
Jackson, northeastern Madison, southeastern Lincoln and southern
Franklin Counties through 445 PM CST...

At 414 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
New Market, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and dime size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Hazel Green, Huntland, New Market, Lincoln, Hytop, Plevna, Jericho,
Elora, Estillfork and Larkin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Rain moves out, Snow moves in

Future Radar

Scattered wintry mix showers are expected across north Alabama on Friday

Lingering showers and storms this evening will clear out overnight. Winds will remain breezy overnight around 10-20 mph. Temperatures will cool to the mid and upper 30s.

Scattered snow showers are expected to develop late tonight through much of day Friday. Much of the region will see snowflakes, but accumulation should stay confined mainly to the higher elevations of northeast Alabama and southern Tennessee. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Franklin County, TN 6 am Friday to midnight Friday night.

Highs Friday will be near 40. We'll stay on the cool side Saturday with morning lows i the upper 20s and highs in the mid 40s. Highs will climb to the 50s on Sunday. The entire weekend looks dry and mainly sunny.

Warm, wet weather returns to the forecast next week. Showers and storms are expected late Monday through early Tuesday. An additional round of rain and storms will be possible next Wednesday and Thursday.

TONIGHT: Lingering rain showers. A few flurries possible in the higher elevations late. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: NW 10-18 MPH.

FRIDAY: Scattered rain/snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs near 40. Wind: NW 10-20 MPH

