Rain moves out, cold temperatures stick around Friday

Our gloomy stretch of weather is finally about to come to an end. Rain will gradually clear from northwest to southeast this evening, completely moving out by midnight. Temperatures will cool to the upper 20s and low 30s while wind chills could fall to the low 20s.
A few clouds early will give way to clear blue skies on Friday. Despite the sunshine, highs will only be in the upper 30s to low 40s. A stiff north breeze will keep wind chills in the 20s and 30s.
Saturday will start cold with morning lows in the mid 20s, but temperatures will improve to the 50s by the afternoon. Sunday looks even better with some sun and highs near 60.
The warm trend will continue next week with forecast highs mainly in the 60s. Rain and potentially some storms should return at some point during the middle of next week.
TONIGHT: Rain ends this evening. Clearing skies. Lows near 30. Wind chills in the 20s. Chance of rain: 80%. Wind: N 8-14 MPH.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s. Wind chills in the 20s and 30s. Wind: N 10-18 MPH.