Rain moves in today, flooding and severe weather concerns Tuesday

Grab the umbrella this morning and keep it with you all week. After a spectacular weekend, a very wet and active weather pattern is taking over. Our first wave of showers will move into North Alabama later this morning with off and on showers continuing into the afternoon and evening. A few rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out, but we are not too concerned about heavy rain or severe weather today. That is a different story for Tuesday.
The risk for strong to severe storms is on the table Tuesday afternoon and evening. The risk is higher west of I-65 where a Level 2 risk has been issued. This is a conditional threat, meaning the chance for stronger storms depends largely on how much fuel the atmosphere will have to work with tomorrow. Given the expected cloud cover and off and on showers, we expect the fuel to be lacking. Nonetheless, sufficient wind energy will lead to more widespread storms as a cold front approaches North Alabama during the late afternoon and evening hours. The strongest storms could produce 60 MPH wind gusts and maybe a quick spin up tornado in addition to very heavy rain.
Speaking of heavy rain, our entire area could see upwards of 1 to 2 inches of rain just tomorrow alone. A Flood Watch has been issued for most of coverage area from noon to midnight Tuesday. The heavy rain comes to an end early Wednesday morning. However, if we see any storms train over the same areas, flooding concerns will be higher. We get a decent break in the rain Wednesday and most of Thursday outside of a few passing showers. Another round of heavy rain is expected along our next cold front late Thursday night and early Friday. An additional one to 2 inches of rain will be possible, leading to more flash flooding and rises in creeks and rivers. We should dry things out Friday and most of Saturday before another system to watch arrives Saturday night.